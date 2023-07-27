UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) The Court of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has mourned the late H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, who passed away Thursday.

The Court offered its sincere condolences and sympathy to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Al Nahyan family, asking Allah Almighty to grant the deceased eternal peace in Paradise and the Al Nahyan family patience and solace.

The Court also declared official mourning with the flag flown at half-mast in the emirate for three days, starting today, 27th July.