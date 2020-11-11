UrduPoint.com
UAQ Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Bahraini Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini Prime Minister

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of condolences to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain.

In his message, Sheikh Saud expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace on the death of the Bahraini Prime Minister.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also dispatched similar message to the Bahraini King.

