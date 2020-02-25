UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed Hosni Mubarak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, sent as cable of condolences to the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the death of the former Egyptian President Mohamed Hosni Mubarak.

In the cable, Sheikh Saud expressed his heartfelt sympathy on the death of Hosni Mubarak.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also dispatched similar cable of condolences to Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt.