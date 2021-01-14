UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

Sheikh Saud prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, dispatched similar cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.