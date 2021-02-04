UrduPoint.com
UAQ Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Saudi Prince

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Mashhour bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his message, Sheikh Saud asked Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, dispatched a similar message to King Salman.

