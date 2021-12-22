UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Prince

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, dispatched similar message of condolence to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.