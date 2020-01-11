UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Sultan Qaboos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, expressing his condolences on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Sheikh Saud prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise and to grant his family and the Omani people patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain also sent a similar message to Sultan Haitham