UAQ Ruler Offers Condolences To Emir Of Kuwait On Death Of His Sister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 02:30 PM

UAQ Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait on death of his sister

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of condolences to Emir Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah of Kuwait, on the death of his sister Sheikha Nouria Ahmad Al Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah.

In his message, Sheikh Saud asked Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, dispatched a similar message to the Emir of Kuwait.

More Stories From Middle East

