UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAQ Ruler Offers Condolences To Saudi King On Death Of Princess Tarfa Bint Saud

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 09:30 PM

UAQ Ruler offers condolences to Saudi King on death of Princess Tarfa bint Saud

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Tarfa bint Saud bin Abdulaziz.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to the family of Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain has sent similar cable of condolences to the Saudi King.

Related Topics

Saudi Rashid Saudi Arabia Saud Family

Recent Stories

Russia Stands for Int'l Cooperation in Fight Again ..

3 minutes ago

Renowned Chelsea Flower Show Postponed for First T ..

3 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Hopes 'Crimean Platform' Event ..

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister discuss e ..

21 minutes ago

US Bomb Maker Planned Attack on California Governo ..

20 minutes ago

Top House Republicans Push University Biden Center ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.