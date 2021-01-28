UAQ Ruler offers condolences to Saudi King on death of Princess Tarfa bint Saud

(@FahadShabbir)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Tarfa bint Saud bin Abdulaziz.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to the family of Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain has sent similar cable of condolences to the Saudi King.