(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today performed prayer for rain at Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Mosque.

The prayers were held to keep with the tradition of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) to pray for the land to be blessed with rain.