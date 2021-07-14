UrduPoint.com
UAQ Ruler Pardons A Number Of Prisoners Ahead Of Eid Al Adha

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has pardoned a number of prisoners, serving various jail sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the emirate, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

This step part of Sheikh Saud’s efforts to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and bring about joy to their families.

