UAQ Ruler Pardons A Number Of Prisoners Ahead Of Eid Al Adha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

UAQ Ruler pardons a number of prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners, serving various jail sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the emirate, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The move comes as part of Sheikh Saud’s keenness to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and bring about joy to their families.

