UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners from the punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Saud expressed his sincere wishes to see the released prisoners take the opportunity to start a new life and become productive members of society.

This step comes as part of Sheikh Saud’s efforts to allow pardoned inmates to start a new life and bring about joy to their families.