UAQ Ruler pardons prisoners on 48th National Day

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners on the occasion of the country's 48th National Day.

The move will see the release of the prisoners who have demonstrated good conduct during their sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The pardon comes as part of Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain's keenness to give the inmates an opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.