UAQ Ruler pardons select prisoners on occasion of Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered the release of select prisoners with a proven record of good conduct, from the punitive and correctional institutions in the emirate, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

H.H. Sheikh Saud expressed his best wishes to the prisoners and his hopes that they will use this opportunity to integrate positively back into society.

The move comes as part of H.H. Sheikh Saud’s keenness to allow the inmates to start a new life and bring about joy to their families.