UAQ Ruler Pardons Select Prisoners On Occasion Of Ramadan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 02:45 PM
UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered the release of select prisoners with a proven record of good conduct, from the punitive and correctional institutions in the emirate, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
H.H. Sheikh Saud expressed his best wishes to the prisoners and his hopes that they will use this opportunity to integrate positively back into society.
The move comes as part of H.H. Sheikh Saud’s keenness to allow the inmates to start a new life and bring about joy to their families.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..
Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024
Hamdan bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi
UAE, Iran discuss ways to deepen cooperation
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy hosts Energy & Water Forum
More Stories From Middle East
-
UN Secretary-General congratulates Muslims on advent of Ramadan3 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Islamic nations on adve ..3 minutes ago
-
South Korean institutions' foreign securities holdings hit all-time high in 20243 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February3 minutes ago
-
UN Ocean Forum to discuss ocean economy, sustainable use of marine resources3 minutes ago
-
World Bank approves $100 mn project to strengthen higher education in Tunisia4 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood4 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February4 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives in UAE, overseas5 minutes ago