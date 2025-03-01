Open Menu

UAQ Ruler Pardons Select Prisoners On Occasion Of Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 02:45 PM

UAQ Ruler pardons select prisoners on occasion of Ramadan

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered the release of select prisoners with a proven record of good conduct, from the punitive and correctional institutions in the emirate, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

H.H. Sheikh Saud expressed his best wishes to the prisoners and his hopes that they will use this opportunity to integrate positively back into society.

The move comes as part of H.H. Sheikh Saud’s keenness to allow the inmates to start a new life and bring about joy to their families.

Related Topics

Rashid Saud From Best Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..

3 minutes ago
 China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expa ..

China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February

3 minutes ago
 Chinese researchers invent power-free device to se ..

Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood

4 minutes ago
 S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in Februa ..

S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February

4 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes pr ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan

4 minutes ago
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes pre ..

Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan

4 minutes ago
 Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs ..

Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Environme ..

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi

5 minutes ago
 UAE, Iran discuss ways to deepen cooperation

UAE, Iran discuss ways to deepen cooperation

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy hosts Energy & Wate ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy hosts Energy & Water Forum

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East