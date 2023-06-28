UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today morning offered the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the emirate.

H.H.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries and members of Muslim communities in Umm Al Qaiwain also offered prayers alongside the Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler.

After the prayer, Sheikh Saud exchanged Eid greetings with Sheikhs and senior officials.

