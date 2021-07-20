UrduPoint.com
UAQ Ruler Performs Eid Al Adha Prayer At Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Mosque

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 01:45 PM

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Mosque

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Mosque here.

Performing the prayer along with H.H. Sheikh Saud were H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and a number of Sheikhs, heads of government departments, top local officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Umm Al Qaiwain.

In his Eid sermon, Sheikh Mohammed Ibrahim Humaid said: ''This day is a day of connection, charity and giving in which we reach our kinship and our neighbors, bring happiness to our families.

'' He urged members of the public to commit themselves to precautionary measures for their health safety.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to protect the UAE from any harm and guide the UAE leaders to do what is best for the Emirati people's interest and the service of islam and Muslims.

Following the prayer, H.H. Sheikh Saud exchanged Eid greetings with well-wishers.

