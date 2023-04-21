UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today morning offered Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, members of Muslim communities in Umm Al Qaiwain also offered prayers alongside Sheikh Saud.

Sheikh Mohammed Ibrahim Humaid led the prayer and delivered the Eid Al Fitr sermon, highlighting the importance of renewing the bonds of love, compassion and tolerance between all people.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the Arab and Muslim nations with wellness and prosperity, and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with continued good health.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the souls of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding rulers, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the UAE martyrs in Paradise.

After the prayer, Sheikh Saud exchanged Eid greetings with Sheikhs, senior officials and worshippers.