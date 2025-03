UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, performed the Eid Al-Fitr prayer this morning at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in Al Raas, Umm Al Qaiwain.

He was joined by H.H.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and several sheikhs, senior officials, citizens, and members of the Arab and Islamic communities.

The sermon, delivered by Sheikh Mohammed Ibrahim Humaid, called for piety, community unity, and preserving values passed down from forefathers. He prayed for continued prosperity, stability, and wellbeing for the UAE and its leadership.

Following the prayer, the Ruler and Crown Prince exchanged Eid greetings with worshippers.