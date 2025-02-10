Open Menu

UAQ Ruler Receives 36th Batch Of Police Academy Graduates

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM

UAQ Ruler receives 36th batch of Police Academy graduates

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received a group of police academy graduates from the 36th batch at his office in the Emiri Diwan this morning, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla congratulated the graduates from Umm Al Qaiwain, wishing them success in their professional careers in service of the nation and its wise leadership.

He urged them to adopt a culture of excellence and leadership in police work by staying abreast of the latest methodologies and modern practices in security and law enforcement, a field undergoing rapid transformation.

The graduates expressed their gratitude to the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain and the Crown Prince for their warm reception, continuous encouragement, and unwavering support for youth in achieving excellence across all fields.

