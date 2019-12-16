UAQ Ruler receives astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri, Sultan Al Niyadi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received the two Emirati astronauts, Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Niyadi.

The astronauts were accompanied by Hamad Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Salem Al Marri, Head of the UAE Astronaut Programme, and several of the centre’s employees.

During the meeting, which was held in the Emiri Court, with the attendance of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Saud welcomed the two astronauts and the centre’s delegation and congratulated them on the success of their mission, which culminated with Al Mansouri’s journey to the International Space Station, ISS.

He also highlighted the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to create an innovative and intellectual generation equipped with knowledge and science and traditional Emirati values, based on their belief that the people are the country’s real investment.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud was briefed about the key details of Al Mansouri’s journey to the ISS, as well as the training experienced by both astronauts at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre.

He was also briefed by Hamad Al Mansouri and the centre’s team about its key activities, projects and scientific programmes, as well as on the progress of the UAE’s National Space Programme.

Hamad Al Mansouri expressed his gratitude to the UAE’s leadership, Sheikh Saud and Sheikh Rashid for their warm welcome and support.