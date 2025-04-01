Open Menu

UAQ Ruler Receives Condolences On Passing Of His Mother

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 04:15 PM

UAQ Ruler receives condolences on passing of his Mother

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received condolences on the passing of his mother, the late Sheikha Hessa bint Hamid bin Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, at the condolence majlis held at the Emiri Court.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, was also present.

Condolences were offered by Sheikh Faisal bin Saqr Al Qasimi; Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport; Dr.

Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai; Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments; and Yusuff Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group International.

A number of dignitaries, businessmen, citizens, residents, and representatives of companies and institutions across the UAE also extended their heartfelt condolences, praying for Allah Almighty to grant the deceased His mercy and eternal peace, and to grant her family strength and patience.

Related Topics

Police UAE Rashid Salem Saud Family Court

Recent Stories

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

20 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

21 minutes ago
 WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanm ..

WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake

21 minutes ago
 Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

51 minutes ago
 Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on d ..

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

51 minutes ago
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care pro ..

UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes

2 hours ago
 China launches test satellite for satellite intern ..

China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology

2 hours ago
 Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate ..

Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies

3 hours ago
 SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into sp ..

SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into space

3 hours ago
 Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in mult ..

Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties

5 hours ago
 China discovers major oilfield in South China Sea

China discovers major oilfield in South China Sea

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East