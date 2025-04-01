UAQ Ruler Receives Condolences On Passing Of His Mother
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 04:15 PM
UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received condolences on the passing of his mother, the late Sheikha Hessa bint Hamid bin Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, at the condolence majlis held at the Emiri Court.
H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, was also present.
Condolences were offered by Sheikh Faisal bin Saqr Al Qasimi; Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport; Dr.
Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai; Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments; and Yusuff Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group International.
A number of dignitaries, businessmen, citizens, residents, and representatives of companies and institutions across the UAE also extended their heartfelt condolences, praying for Allah Almighty to grant the deceased His mercy and eternal peace, and to grant her family strength and patience.
