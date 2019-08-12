UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

(@imziishan)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, on Monday morning received Eid Al Adha well-wishers, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid received greetings on the auspicious occasion from Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Juma al Majid, Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, businesspersons, citizens, among others.

They all prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the people and leadership of the UAE with further prosperity and progress, wishing durable stability and security for the Arab and Muslim nation.