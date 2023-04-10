Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

UAQ Ruler Receives Interpol President, Ramadan Well-wishers

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 01:45 AM

UAQ Ruler receives Interpol President, Ramadan well-wishers

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received Ramadan well-wishers at his palace on Sunday, the eighteenth day of the holy month.

Sheikh Saud exchanged the greetings with sheikhs, state officials, heads of local government departments, as well as dignitaries, Emiratis and members of the Arab and foreign communities in the UAE who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Among those who came to greet Sheikh Saud was Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and several officials from the emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain attended the reception.

Related Topics

Police UAE Rashid Progress Saud Criminals Sunday From Government Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Customs recycles 578 counterfeit goods w ..

Abu Dhabi Customs recycles 578 counterfeit goods worth AED2 million during 2022, ..

15 minutes ago
 President of Uzbekistan confers Order of Friendshi ..

President of Uzbekistan confers Order of Friendship on Mohammad Al Gergawi

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Autism launches ‘Autism Murals’ initiati ..

Dubai Autism launches ‘Autism Murals’ initiative

16 minutes ago
 DIEZ records 42% increase in operating profit in 2 ..

DIEZ records 42% increase in operating profit in 2022

16 minutes ago
 UAE is steadfast in efforts to intensify its human ..

UAE is steadfast in efforts to intensify its humanitarian and volunteer work: Ha ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed&#039;s legacy continues to inspire Em ..

Sheikh Zayed&#039;s legacy continues to inspire Emiratis to aid others wherever ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.