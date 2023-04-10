UAQ Ruler receives Interpol President, Ramadan well-wishers

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received Ramadan well-wishers at his palace on Sunday, the eighteenth day of the holy month.

Sheikh Saud exchanged the greetings with sheikhs, state officials, heads of local government departments, as well as dignitaries, Emiratis and members of the Arab and foreign communities in the UAE who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Among those who came to greet Sheikh Saud was Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and several officials from the emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain attended the reception.