UAQ Ruler Receives Minister Of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan Well-wishers

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 01:15 AM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received Ramadan well-wishers this evening at his palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain accepted Ramadan greetings from Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and several sheikhs, who conveyed their best wishes for the blessed month, praying for his continued health and well-being and for prosperity and blessings upon the UAE and its people.

He also received Ramadan greetings from citizens, tribal representatives, members of Arab, Islamic, and foreign communities in the UAE, as well as business leaders, investors, and executives from the industrial, healthcare, and corporate sectors operating in the country.

