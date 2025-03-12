UAQ Ruler Receives Minister Of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan Well-wishers
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 01:15 AM
UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received Ramadan well-wishers this evening at his palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.
The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain accepted Ramadan greetings from Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and several sheikhs, who conveyed their best wishes for the blessed month, praying for his continued health and well-being and for prosperity and blessings upon the UAE and its people.
He also received Ramadan greetings from citizens, tribal representatives, members of Arab, Islamic, and foreign communities in the UAE, as well as business leaders, investors, and executives from the industrial, healthcare, and corporate sectors operating in the country.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers
Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joi ..
Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute
Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them new duties
Car lifter arrested in injured condition
IHC declares appointment of PSP officers beyond limit in FIA as illegal
Fauzia Viqar reaffirms commitment to child rights, protection
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers6 minutes ago
-
Palestinian cause resolution relies on establishing independent state, rejecting displacement: El-Si ..6 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Barzat Abu Dhabi21 minutes ago
-
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity21 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet1 hour ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group1 hour ago
-
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers1 hour ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joint cooperation2 hours ago
-
Positive energy, pragmatic actions needed to drive global growth, rise of AI: Dr. Sultan Al Jaber3 hours ago
-
Egypt condemns Israel’s decision to cut off electricity in Gaza4 hours ago
-
UAE President receives phone call from Uzbek President4 hours ago