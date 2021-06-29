UrduPoint.com
UAQ Ruler Receives PhD Holders

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today received PhD holders working in various fields, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council.

Sheikh Saud congratulated the PhD holders, who briefed him about their dissertations. He also wished them success in their future endeavours and expressed his happiness at the number of citizens who pursue higher education, which highlights the country’s keenness to invest in members of the community.

The PhD holders included Dr. Mohammed Saif Al Talay, Director-General of the Umm Al Qaiwain's Financial Control Department, who received a PhD in Management and Economics from Sultan Idris University in Malaysia; Colonel Dr. Khaled Humaid Al Ghawi, Deputy Director of the Entry Permits Department at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Umm AL Qaiwain, who received a PhD in business Administration from Lincoln University College in Malaysia; and others.

The meeting was attended by Nasser Saeed Al Talay, Director of the Emiri Court, and Rashid Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Protocols at the Emiri Court.

