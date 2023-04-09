UAQ Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received on Saturday H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and Ramadan well-wishers, who came to greet him on the seventeenth day of the holy month.

Sheikh Saud received the greetings of sheikhs, officials, dignitaries, businesspersons and Emiratis, who congratulated the Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and several officials from the emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain attended the reception.

