Open Menu

UAQ Ruler Receives Ramadan Greetings From Ajman Crown Prince

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received well-wishers at his palace this evening on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain welcomed H.H.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, who extended his greetings and best wishes for the blessed month, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain and the Crown Prince of Ajman exchanged Ramadan greetings, praying to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE’s leadership with good health and grant the nation and its people continued prosperity and blessings.

Related Topics

UAE Ajman Rashid Saud Best Ramadan

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Fi ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joi ..

18 minutes ago
 Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute

Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute

1 hour ago
 Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them n ..

Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them new duties

1 hour ago
 Car lifter arrested in injured condition

Car lifter arrested in injured condition

1 hour ago
 IHC declares appointment of PSP officers beyond li ..

IHC declares appointment of PSP officers beyond limit in FIA as illegal

1 hour ago
Fauzia Viqar reaffirms commitment to child rights, ..

Fauzia Viqar reaffirms commitment to child rights, protection

1 hour ago
 LHC introduces digital reforms for enhanced effici ..

LHC introduces digital reforms for enhanced efficiency

1 hour ago
 Aijaz Laghari held meetings, solved party worker i ..

Aijaz Laghari held meetings, solved party worker issues

1 hour ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

1 hour ago
 AJK Wild Life, Fisheries Deptt clarifies media rep ..

AJK Wild Life, Fisheries Deptt clarifies media reports about alleged drug smuggl ..

1 hour ago
 Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social co ..

Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social cohesion and inclusive democracy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East