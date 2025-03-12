UAQ Ruler Receives Ramadan Greetings From Ajman Crown Prince
Published March 12, 2025
UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received well-wishers at his palace this evening on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain welcomed H.H.
Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, who extended his greetings and best wishes for the blessed month, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.
The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain and the Crown Prince of Ajman exchanged Ramadan greetings, praying to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE’s leadership with good health and grant the nation and its people continued prosperity and blessings.
