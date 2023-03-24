UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received today at his palace, Ramadan well-wishers.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, attended the receptions.

He received greetings from Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander in Chief of Umm Al Qaiwain Police, and a number of senior police officers, who called on him on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Greetings were also accepted from Sheikhs; Emiratis; dignitaries; businesspersons; merchants, and members of the Arab and foreign communities in the UAE.