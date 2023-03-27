UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received today at his palace Ramadan well-wishers, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

Sheikh Saud received the greetings of Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain Ambassador to the UAE, Dr.

Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, as well as Sheikhs, FNC members, chairmen and heads of government departments, dignitaries, and businesspersons, who congratulated the Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and wished him good health and further progress for the UAE, as well as development for the Muslim and Arab nations.

A number of top officials from the emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain also greeted Sheikh Saud.