UAQ Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 12:45 AM

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today received at his palace Ramadan well-wishers, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

Sheikh Saud received the greetings of chairmen and heads of government departments, dignitaries, and businesspersons, who congratulated the Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and wished him good health and further progress for the UAE, as well as development for the Muslim and Arab nations.

Several officials from the emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain attended the receptions.

