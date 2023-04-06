Close
UAQ Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 01:15 AM

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received on Wednesday Ramadan well-wishers at his palace, on the fourteenth day of the holy month.

Sheikh Saud received the greetings of sheikhs, officials, dignitaries, businesspersons and Emiratis, who congratulated the Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and several officials from the emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain attended the reception.

