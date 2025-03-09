UAQ Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 12:15 AM
UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at his palace this evening, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.
The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain accepted Ramadan greetings from sheikhs, citizens, tribal representatives, businessmen, and directors of factories, companies and institutions operating in the country, as well as members of Arab, Islamic and foreign communities.
The well-wishers prayed for his continued good health and well-being, and for the UAE’s progress and prosperity, wishing the nation and its people blessings in this holy month.
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers5 minutes ago
-
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers5 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of Emirates International Holy Quran Award35 minutes ago
-
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi35 minutes ago
-
UAE President offers condolences on passing of Nasser Al Nuaimi’s mother1 hour ago
-
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
Abdulla Al Hamed attends SXSW Conference & Festivals in Texas2 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives2 hours ago
-
Health Technology Assessment to promote affordable healthcare in India2 hours ago
-
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,4532 hours ago
-
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer3 hours ago