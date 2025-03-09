Open Menu

UAQ Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 12:15 AM

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at his palace this evening, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain accepted Ramadan greetings from sheikhs, citizens, tribal representatives, businessmen, and directors of factories, companies and institutions operating in the country, as well as members of Arab, Islamic and foreign communities.

The well-wishers prayed for his continued good health and well-being, and for the UAE’s progress and prosperity, wishing the nation and its people blessings in this holy month.

