UAQ Ruler Receives UAE Attorney-General, Well-wishers On Eid Al Fitr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 10:00 PM

UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today evening received Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, and Eid Al Fitr well-wishers.

Accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Saud received greetings from a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents.

The reception was attended by a number of Sheikhs, high-ranking officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents.

