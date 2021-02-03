UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has issued Emiri Decree No. 02 of 2021 restructuring of the Board of Trustees of the Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.

The Decree stipulates that the board of trustees shall serve for a term of three years under the chairmanship of by Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Mu'alla will be the deputy chairman, in addition to three members.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of signing and shall be published in the Official Gazette.