UAQ Ruler, Sheikhs perform funeral prayers on Mansour bin Ahmed Al Thani

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has performed funeral prayers on Sheikh Mansour bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, who passed away on Monday.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Lt.

General H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also performed the funeral prayers on the deceased at Zabeel Mosque in Dubai.

A number of Sheikhs, officials and members of the public also performed funeral prayers, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in peace and grant him Paradise. He was laid to rest at the Umm Hurair cemetery in Bur Dubai.