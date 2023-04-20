UrduPoint.com

UAQ Ruler To Perform Eid Al Fitr Prayer At Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 10:15 PM

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, will perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in Al Raas, Umm Al Qaiwain.

H.

H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and residents will pray along with Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla.

H.H. Sheikh Saud will receive Eid well-wishers at his palace after the prayer.

Related Topics

Rashid Saud Prayer Mosque

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Za ..

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic st ..

UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al Fitr

21 minutes ago
 COP28 team calls for greater inclusion of indigeno ..

COP28 team calls for greater inclusion of indigenous voices in building climate ..

36 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief rules out talks with PTI chief

JUI-F chief rules out talks with PTI chief

4 minutes ago
 Sudan deaths mount as army chief rules out talks t ..

Sudan deaths mount as army chief rules out talks to end fighting

4 minutes ago
 26 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH ..

26 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.