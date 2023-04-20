UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, will perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in Al Raas, Umm Al Qaiwain.

H.

H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and residents will pray along with Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla.

H.H. Sheikh Saud will receive Eid well-wishers at his palace after the prayer.