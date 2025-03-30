UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 12:17 AM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, will perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in Al Raas, Umm Al Qaiwain.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and residents will pray along with Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla.

Following the Asr prayer, the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain will receive well-wishers at his palace, including sheikhs, senior officials, citizens, and members of the resident communities, who will extend their greetings on the blessed occasion.

