UAQ Ruler’s Court Mourns Death Of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

UAQ Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) The Court of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, mourned the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away Wednesday morning.

Sheikh Saud expressed heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to Al Maktoum's family, on the death of Sheikh Hamdan, praying to Allah, the Almighty, to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

A ten-day mourning has been declared in the emirate and flags will be flown at half-mast during this period. Work will be suspended in the local departments in the emirate for three days, starting from tomorrow, Thursday.

