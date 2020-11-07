UrduPoint.com
UAQ theatre to have a new building

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) The Umm Al Qaiwain National Theatre announced details of the new building of the emirate's theatre which will be built by a grant offered by H.H. Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on land donated by H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

At a press conference, Saeed Salem, Chairman of the Board of Umm Al Qaiwain National Theatre, expressed his gratitude to the Rulers of Sharjah and Umm Al Qaiwain for their significant support and care for the national theatrical movement.

He said the grant of Dr. Sheikh Sultan included furnishing and equipping the entire building after the completion of its construction in addition to allocating a deposit for the benefit of the board of the theatre.

The theatre was established in 1978 and since then has been active in the theatrical and cultural movement within the UAE and abroad.

The Sharjah Public Works Department will construct the 260-seat modern theatre on a total area of 850 square metres in 12 months, he added.

