UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UBF, SWIFT To Further Promote Secure And Robust Banking Ecosystem

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

UBF, SWIFT to further promote secure and robust banking ecosystem

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) The UAE Banks Federation, UBF, in partnership with SWIFT, a provider of secure financial messaging services, today held a virtual meeting with UAE SWIFT user’s group, to discuss the importance of adopting new messaging standards to further promote a secure and robust banking ecosystem.

SWIFT’s objective is to support the evolving payments and securities business of financial institutions. Over the next two years and beyond, it will fundamentally transform what it does innovating to facilitate instant and frictionless payments from account-to-account anywhere in the world, with an end-to-end solution that combines international and domestic capabilities.

AbdulAziz AlGhurair, Chairman of the UBF, said, "Today’s meeting comes at a critical time, as it has never been more important for the networks across the financial ecosystem to be reliable, safe and secure, and for our member banks to be up to date with the latest developments. The UBF’s close collaboration with SWIFT ensures the ever-changing financial community in the UAE is aligned with the highest international standards, and is equipped with the latest solutions available.

This will be particularly important over the coming months, as we continue to extend our support to banks and the wider community with their financial requirements."

Onur Ozan, Head of middle East, North Africa and Turkey, SWIFT, said, "We value the close collaboration with UBF and look forward to working with the UAE financial community on the adoption of ISO 20022. Rich data lies at the heart of our vision for the future. It will provide the foundations for financial institutions to innovate and deliver better payments and digital experiences to end customers."

UBF and SWIFT are driving the adoption of ISO 20022 across the UAE banking sector. The new messaging standards are an emerging global and open standard for payments messaging, creating a common language and model for payments data across the globe. They provide higher quality data than other standards, which means higher quality payments for all.

Related Topics

Africa World Business Turkey UAE Middle East All From

Recent Stories

PM’s move for economic recovery through construc ..

4 minutes ago

QCC launches conformity schemes to enhance Abu Dha ..

6 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$1.5 billion Su ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai hosts over 300 webinars across international ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from OIC Secret ..

1 hour ago

China's Chang'e-4 probe resumes work for 20th luna ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.