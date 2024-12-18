UCI Mobility and Bike City Forum 2024 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) The UCI Mobility and Bike City Forum 2024 made its Asian debut today in Abu Dhabi, bringing together cycling experts from around the world.

Addressing the event, Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, highlighted how the Forum elevates Abu Dhabi's status as a modern, sustainable capital committed to combating climate change. He also emphasised the Forum's role in raising awareness of biodiversity and promoting the use of recyclable materials."

Al Awani pointed out the significance of the seventh session of the Forum being held in Abu Dhabi, which in 2021 received the title of “Bike City”. It was the first city in the middle East and Asia to receive this title, a feat which Al Awani confirmed further highlighted the importance of the Forum as a platform for exchanging experiences and reviewing global best practices.

Al Awani touched on Abu Dhabi’s sporting achievements, from winning the hosting rights for the UCI Road World Championships 2028 and the UCI Track World Championships 2029, to preparing to host the third edition of the UAE Tour Women and the seventh edition of the UAE Tour next February. He also pointed out that the cycling path network in Abu Dhabi would reach more than 1,000 kilometres by 2028, enhancing urban mobility and public health.

“We are fortunate to enjoy great support for our sports sector and athletes from our wise leadership, who also seek to enhance the quality of life in our society and make sports a daily lifestyle. We have followed a policy for nearly five years to organise community events accompanying every global and international event organised by the Council, which has increased the number of people practicing all types of sports.”

David Lappartient, President of the International Cycling Union, said that Abu Dhabi’s experience in supporting cycling is pioneering thanks to their qualified infrastructure and unlimited government support, which has made the capital a role model in the sport. He said: “The International Cycling Union enjoys close and high-level relations with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and all parties concerned with developing cycling, which accelerates the pace of work and the desired results in this regard.”

Safiya Al Sayegh, a member of the UAE National Cycling Team, the first professional Emirati female cyclist, and a member of the UCI Women’s WorldTeam UAE Team ADQ, expressed her pride in representing the country in international championships, and reviewed her experiences and challenges since her early childhood. Moroj Adil, the first Saudi female cyclist on the Liv AlUla Jayco Women’s Continental Team, also reflected on her experiences and challenges in a dialogue session titled “Champions roundtable”, which was attended by world cycling champions Peter Sagan and Carlos Mario Oquendo, as well as German Paralympic cyclist Denise Schindler, who discussed the importance of cycling in society and for People of Determination in particular.

The second session, “Cycling cities around the world”, reviewed experiences from Rwanda, Japan, and Scotland, while also evaluating Abu Dhabi’s future projects in this field. The session was attended by experts from several countries, such as Samson Ndayishimiye, Akiko Nagano, Alnekhaira Al Khyeli, Abu Dhabi Cycling Club CEO, and Fateen Al Masri, a representative from Aldar Properties.

Jean Todt, the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, noted in a special session that work was underway to enhance traffic safety and reduce road accidents worldwide, showcasing his extensive experience in sports management and global leadership, through which he focused on achieving UN goals related to reducing injuries and deaths resulting from road accidents, which are among the most prominent health and development challenges globally.

The panel discussion titled “Cycling towards a sustainable future” was conducted with Melissa Moncada, President of UAE Team ADQ, Mauro Gianetti, Team Principal and CEO of UAE Team Emirates, Caroline Julian, Brand & Engagement Director of British Cycling, and Mike Laflin, CEO and Founder of Global Sustainable Sport.

Finally, the first day of the Forum concluded with a session entitled “Strategies to grow cycle tourism” in which speakers included Jill Warren, CEO of the European Cyclists’ Federation, Qondisa Ngwenya, President of Cycling South Africa, Sandro Araujo, Vice-President of the Portuguese Cycling Federation, and Samara Sheppard, UCI Bike City Coordinator for Destination Wollongong in Australia.

Tomorrow, Thursday, will see the conducting of the Forum’s workshops at the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club on Al Hudayriat Island. Registration for the workshops begins at 9:00 am. The day will be dedicated to specialised workshops aimed at promoting a culture of sustainability for cycling, including a women’s cycling workshop with UAE Team ADQ, a workshop titled “Pathways to progress: Active mobility as a catalyst for development in Africa and beyond” with UN Environment, and a sustainability workshop with Global Sustainable Sport.

The day will also feature bike tours to explore the cycling infrastructure on Al Hudayriat Island, including the road cycling and mountain biking circuits, in addition to the city’s urban infrastructure. The Forum’s activities will conclude with visits to the UCI Urban Cycling World Championships, currently being held on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, next to the Nation Towers until 21 December.

