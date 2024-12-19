Open Menu

UCI President Announces Plans For New Abu Dhabi Branch

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) David Lappartient, President of Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), has revealed plans to establish a UCI branch in Abu Dhabi following the completion of the Velodrome Abu Dhabi, currently under construction on Al Hudayriat Island.

This came in statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), where Lappartient revealed that the UCI has ambitious future plans with Abu Dhabi to expand its events and activities within the UAE, including specialised academies that would be established under the supervision of the UCI.

"The UAE has firmly established itself as a global hub for cycling sports. The Emirates continues to make significant strides in this field by hosting world championships and developing state-of-the-art infrastructure that meets the highest international standards," he said.

UCI President drew attention to the significant success of the 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships, currently being held in Abu Dhabi for the seventh time, noting that this achievement has elevated the event to new heights.

"The event's success has also paved the way for further development, both in terms of competition quality and participant numbers," he said.
He also praised the UAE for becoming a hub in the cycling world, inspiring others to adopt its model of infrastructure development and specialised event hosting. This approach, he added, does not only promote cycling as a sport but also as a sustainable lifestyle.

Speaking about development projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the UCI President noted that the infrastructure projects in both cities reflect a clear, well-defined strategy executed with exceptional quality.

