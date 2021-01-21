UFC 257: POIRIER vs McGREGOR 2 to be Aired on 'UFC Arabia' App, STARZPLAY and Etisalat e-Life TV

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) Abu Dhabi Media has announced the live broadcasting of the highly anticipated rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, on the "UFC Arabia" application, the first Arabic language UFC application in the middle East and North Africa.

The action is scheduled to take place on January 24 at the Etihad Arena, in Abu Dhabi at 3:30AM UAE time (11:30PM GMT Time).

UFC 257: POIRIER vs McGREGOR 2 will also be aired live on STARZPLAY, the region’s fastest-growing subscription video on-demand service, and AD fight channel, the first Combat sports channel in the region on Etisalat e-Life tv on channel 705.

The announcement comes after Abu Dhabi Media’s recent partnership with STARZPLAY to live-stream UFC events across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

As part of the partnership, STARZPLAY subscribers will have access to all UFC Live events as well as an extensive VOD content library of previous fights, shows, interviews, and special content such as Dana White’s Contender Series. UFC Arabia is available on STARZPLAY for just AED/SAR 18.99 (4.99$), in addition to existing subscription packages.

The UFC Arabia application is also downloadable through all major online stores, such as Apple Store and Google Play, and is available on web, smart phone, smart TVs, and tablets. The app allows fans to track real-time updates of all UFC events and live-stream fights, anytime, anywhere, enabling them to switch from English to Arabic with ease.