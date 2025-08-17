UFC 319: Chimaev Wins Middleweight Championship
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) CHICAGO, 17th August, 2025 (WAM) – UAE's Khamzat Chimaev has become the new undisputed UFC middleweight champion after a dominant display against title holder Dricus Du Plessis at the United Center in Chicago.
Billed as a battle between the undefeated UFC middleweights, Du Plessis put his belt on the line for the third time on Saturday against Chimaev, the No 3-ranked contender and considered one of the most feared pound-for-pound fighters on the UFC roster.
Khamzat Chimaev scored a unanimous decision victory on the judges' scorecards, smothering Du Plessis with his grappling - all three judges scoring the fight 50 to 44 in his favour.
