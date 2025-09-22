UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi adds three international showdowns to stacked line-up

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) As UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane approaches, anticipation continues to grow, the organisers have announced the addition of three more bouts to the fight card, set to take place at Etihad Arena on 25th October.

The blockbuster event, headlined by heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s first title defence against Ciryl Gane, now features an even deeper schedule of elite competition.

British contender Nathaniel “The Prospect” Wood takes on Mexico’s rising star Jose Miguel Delgado in a high-stakes featherweight clash. Wood, who successfully transitioned from bantamweight, has established himself as one of the division’s most versatile and respected fighters, with signature wins over both powerful strikers and slick grapplers. A win in Abu Dhabi would strengthen his case for a run toward the top 15 and reiterate his status as a dangerous contender in the featherweight division.

Meanwhile Delgado – carrying just one loss – enters with a size advantage and an aggressive style that has made him a prospect to watch. Facing Wood marks the toughest test of his career, but victory would firmly establish him as one of the rising forces within the division.

Poland’s Mateusz Rebecki meets Slovakia’s Ľudovít “Mr Highlight” Klein in a lightweight showdown tipped as a potential Fight of the Night.

Rebecki, a Contender Series graduate, is known for his relentless pressure and dangerous submission game. His UFC run has seen dramatic highs and lows, from knockout setbacks to gritty, bonus-winning performances that showcased his toughness and resilience.

Klein, meanwhile, looks to rebound after a loss to Mateusz Gamrot snapped his seven-fight unbeaten streak. Known for his slick southpaw boxing, creative striking, and knockout power, he remains one of the division’s most dynamic threats.

This clash of Rebecki’s pressure and grappling against Klein’s speed and striking could shake up the lightweight division, with a decisive win in Abu Dhabi pushing either man toward the top 15.

Abdul-Kareem “Pride of Palestine” Al-Selwady returns to Abu Dhabi to face Brazil’s Matheus Camilo.

Both fighters are chasing their first UFC victory, raising the stakes of this compelling matchup. Al-Selwady, a former champion with titles at Desert Force and Brave CF, has not competed since his 2024 loss to Loik Radzhabov. Known for his heart and experience, he will look to deliver a statement performance in front of what will surely be a highly supportive Abu Dhabi crowd.

With Camilo losing his UFC debut earlier this year, both fighters will be desperate to leave with their first win in the promotion. The bout promises both emotional weight and career-defining consequences.

With Aspinall vs Gane headlining, Virna Jandiroba vs Mackenzie Dern contesting the vacant women’s strawweight title, and now the addition of three more battles, UFC 321 promises a night of world-class action that will add another chapter to Abu Dhabi’s growing combat sports legacy.