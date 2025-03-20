UFC Returns To Abu Dhabi For Thrilling Fight Night On July 26
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, have announced the return of UFC to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 26th July, at the Etihad Arena.
UFC returns to Abu Dhabi following two spectacular events in 2024. In October, UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway featured Spain’s Ilia Topuria defending his featherweight title with a stunning third-round knockout over top contender Max Holloway. In August, fans were treated to an elite bantamweight showdown at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov, where Umar Nurmagomedov secured a hard-fought victory over Cory Sandhagen with a five-round decision.
With 20 events held in the emirate since 2010, UFC has become a mainstay in the region’s sports and entertainment Calendar. Through its long-term partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, UFC continues to bring exciting fight cards featuring top global talents to the UAE capital. With a passionate fan base and state-of-the-art venues, Abu Dhabi has become a global sports hub for major events.
