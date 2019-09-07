UFC stars, super fans descending on Yas arena

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2019) The superstars of UFC and over 5,500 mixed martial arts (MMA) fans descended on Yas Arena today, as the anticipation for the main event in the week-long Abu Dhabi Showdown Week entertainment festival reached a combat sports-inspired crescendo.

With 26 fighters in the 13-bout fight card stepping on the scales during the UFC 242 weigh-in, thousands of spectators of all ages – hailing from countries as geographically diverse as Russia and Brazil - took a deep dive into the world’s leading MMA organisation and other fan-facing activations at the UFC Fan Experience.

Ahead of the UFC 242 showdown, fight fans across the UAE have a last-minute chance to snap up 100 newly-released floor seat tickets. Fans can buy the tickets at www.ticketmaster.ae.

Earlier today, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier both made weight for their anticipated UFC 242 lightweight title fight.

The Dagestani undisputed champion Nurmagomedov hit the 155-pound mark when he weighed in this Friday Morning in Abu Dhabi. Shortly thereafter, the interim champ Poirier did as well.