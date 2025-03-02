Uganda Reports Second Ebola Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 12:15 PM
KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) A second Ebola patient, a four-year-old child, has died in Uganda, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, citing the country's health ministry.
The fatality brings the number of confirmed cases in Uganda to 10.
Uganda declared an outbreak of the highly infectious and often fatal haemorrhagic disease in January after the death of a male nurse at the Mulago National Referral Hospital in the capital, Kampala.
The WHO's Uganda office posted late on Saturday on X that the ministry had reported "an additional positive case in Mulago hospital of a four-and-a-half-year-old child, who tragically passed away" on Tuesday.
The ministry said on 18th February that all eight Ebola patients under care had been discharged but that at least 265 contacts remained under strict quarantine in Kampala and two other cities.
