Open Menu

Uganda Reports Second Ebola Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 12:15 PM

Uganda reports second Ebola death

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) A second Ebola patient, a four-year-old child, has died in Uganda, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, citing the country's health ministry.

The fatality brings the number of confirmed cases in Uganda to 10.

Uganda declared an outbreak of the highly infectious and often fatal haemorrhagic disease in January after the death of a male nurse at the Mulago National Referral Hospital in the capital, Kampala.

The WHO's Uganda office posted late on Saturday on X that the ministry had reported "an additional positive case in Mulago hospital of a four-and-a-half-year-old child, who tragically passed away" on Tuesday.

The ministry said on 18th February that all eight Ebola patients under care had been discharged but that at least 265 contacts remained under strict quarantine in Kampala and two other cities.

Related Topics

World Died Male Kampala Uganda January February All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Du ..

Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

11 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

13 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demoli ..

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes

14 hours ago
 Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and ..

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

14 hours ago
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

14 hours ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

15 hours ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

15 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

17 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad f ..

Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..

17 hours ago
 Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's ..

Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island

18 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East