Uganda To Breed Genetically Modified Mosquitoes To Fight Malaria

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 03:15 PM

The Ugandan government plans to breed genetically modified mosquitoes as part of a plan to fight malaria in Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) The Ugandan government plans to breed genetically modified mosquitoes as part of a plan to fight malaria in Africa.

According to the African news Agency, ANA, the Ugandan capital Kampala will establish an insectarium, where research on breeding these mosquitoes to spread a genetic mutation that is lethal to its own malaria-causing species will be conducted, the Daily Monitor reported on Tuesday.

This development will complement the current methods being used to control and prevent the spread of malaria, including anti-malarial drugs and mosquito nets, the agency noted.

Of the 3,000 species of mosquitoes on planet earth, including 800 in Africa, only three species cause malaria.

"If the modified mosquitoes are proven to be safe and effective they will be released in areas plagued by malaria across Africa with their mutation eventually sterilising all the females and subsequently reducing the population of the dangerous mosquitoes," ANA reported.

The research is being carried out by a consortium of several research organisations across Africa, overseen by the United States Agency for International Development and United Kingdom Aid on behalf of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Open Philanthropy Foundation.

